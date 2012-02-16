Steven Tyler, Tyler Perry, JJ Abrams, Colin Farrell, Edward Norton and Ryan Phillippe will star in Movie the Movie

Jessica Biel, Jason Bateman and More Slated for Jimmy Kimmel Oscar Afterparty

Oprah Winfrey is not the only big star staying up late after the Oscars next Sunday. PEOPLE has learned that there are even more celebrities joining Jimmy Kimmel’s seventh post-Oscar special!

Jessica Biel, new dad (again) Jason Bateman, JJ Abrams, Steven Tyler, Tyler Perry, Edward Norton, Colin Farrell and Ryan Philippe are on board for the show’s big bit “Movie the Movie.”

Given the show’s history, it’s promising – even if Samuel L. Jackson has choice words for those potentially involved (ABC previously announced Meryl Streep, George Clooney and Tom Hanks.) Check out a very bleeped teaser here: Moviethemovie.com.

The 84th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC Sunday, Feb. 26, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the Academy Awards airs immediately following the late local news on ABC.