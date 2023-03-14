Why Jimmy Kimmel Was 'Obsessed' with Pronouncing Rihanna's Name Correctly as Oscars Host

"They'll just assume Jimmy f---ed up but no, he did not!" said Oscars executive producer and Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 11:32 AM
Jimmy Kimmel, rihanna
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel does his research on celebrity name pronunciations.

In an interview with Variety following the Oscars 2023 broadcast, show executive producer Molly McNearney — who also happens to be Kimmel's wife — opened up about his recent hosting gig on Sunday night, including when he pronounced Rihanna the correct way, "ree-ANN-uh," and not the often-used "ri-AH-nuh."

"Jimmy is obsessed with pronouncing people's names correctly," said McNearney, 45. "There is a guy at the show whose job is to find the pronunciations. We always find video of the person saying their own name on camera. And that is the way you pronounce Rihanna."

She went on to note how "there's a whole interview with" the "Umbrella" singer, 35, about it and added, "Jimmy said, 'I want to call her the way the name that she calls herself.' And that's how she says it in Barbados."

"It felt funny to people," she added. "Now America knows how to pronounce her name, although they won't. They'll just assume Jimmy f---ed up, but no, he did not!"

Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Rihanna. Arturo Holmes/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Names You've Probably Been Mispronouncing

According to McNearney, Kimmel, 55, "had two versions of the monologue" whose jokes really depended on the locations of specific celebrities.

"One if Rihanna was in her seat, one if she was not in her seat," she explained. "One if Rihanna had her baby on her lap, which she wanted to do. And one if her baby was not on her lap. A lot of our jokes were kind of at the mercy of people being in their seats."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Rihanna Stuns in Sheer All-Black Gown Ahead of Her Performance at Oscars 2023

Meanwhile, Rihanna — who is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, to join their 9-month-old son — performed her nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during Sunday's show, showing off her baby bump while wearing a revealing top that featured a cascade of shimmery jewels.

It was a look different from the one Rihanna wore earlier in the night on the red carpet, where she posed for photographers in a partially sheer black Alaïa dress.

After Rihanna's performance, A$AP Rocky was seen sweetly supporting the Grammy winner by raising his glass to her.

