Jimmy Kimmel on Trimming Down Before Oscars Hosting: 'I Don't Want to Show Up Looking Like Cocaine Bear'

When Jimmy Kimmel takes the stage March 12 to host the Oscars for a third time, his months of prep work will surely pay off.

There'll be a honed monologue, a fun game plan for the show and, thanks to some extra effort and, yes, personal sacrifice, a fit and trimmed-down star for Hollywood's biggest night.

"I did have a very unfortunate moment where I tried to fit into the tuxedo I wore in 2018 and I didn't quite make it," Kimmel, 55, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I looked a little bit like a homemade sausage, so I have been trying to lose some weight before the Oscars."

In addition to exercise, the veteran host has changed up his diet a bit. "I've been getting these little meals in little Tupperware containers delivered to my house every morning," he says. "And I have to say, I never feel more sorry for myself than when everyone else is eating spaghetti and I'm eating some little tacos with no tortillas."

Still, Kimmel, who will wear a new custom Tom Ford tux for the big night, is maintaining fairly realistic physique end-goals. He says, "I don't want to show up onstage looking like Cocaine Bear, you know what I'm saying?"

Although the Emmy-winning star is doing plenty of preparation — including running bits and late-night idea brainstorms by his wife Molly McNearney, an executive producer for the Oscars broadcast — he likes to leave plenty of wiggle room for the unexpected.

"I like to go in 75 percent prepared and leave some room for improvisation and reacting to the show as it's happening," he says, adding, "I'm going to give it 110 percent."

The Oscars air live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

