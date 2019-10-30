Jimmy Fallon to Learn from Noted UT Austin Professor Matthew McConaughey on The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon is heading back to college!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host has booked an all-star lineup for his Thursday, Nov. 7 show at the University of Texas at Austin campus, with over 2,000 students in the audience.

Celebrity guests for the student-themed episode will include Chip and Joanna Gaines, musical guest Gucci Mane, as well as the university’s most famous faculty member: Matthew McConaughey.

The Oscar winner, 49, is settling into his new role as a faculty member at his alma mater where he is teaching the Script to Screen class for the Moody College of Communication.

The university announced the news on Twitter in August, with a photo of McConaughey alongside several students in a classroom.

“In recognition of his professional pedigree and personal investment in student success, Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a #TEXASMoody professor of practice,” the tweet read. “@McConaughey will continue to teach the #UTScriptoScreen class in @UTRTF.”

The Dallas Buyers Club star has been a visiting professor at the university since 2015. Most recently, the actor has been co-teaching the “script to screen” class alongside director Scott Rice.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school,” McConaughey told the university. “Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them.”

He continued, “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art — no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

McConaughey graduated from UT Austin with a film degree in 1993. Since then, he’s also become the Minister of Culture for the university in a role meant to create memorable fan experiences for UT’s new basketball arena, which opens in 2021, according to the university.

The Tonight Show has taped outside of its 30 Rockefeller Plaza home studio on a few occasions; broadcasting from Central Park in New York City and on the road for live episodes in Minneapolis following Super Bowl LII and in Phoenix after Super Bowl XLIX.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.