Jimmy Fallon Surprises Zoey Deutch with Unseen Cut Footage of Her in 'Amazing Spider-Man'

Zoey Deutch was met with a surprise during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon 

Published on August 5, 2022 11:09 AM

Zoey Deutch was in for a surprise after Jimmy Fallon was able to obtain unseen footage from her one scene in the 2012 Marvel film The Amazing Spider-Man.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday, the Not Okay actress, 27, opened up about the cameo she nabbed in the superhero flick as a teenager.

"I played 'girl in the bathroom who got attacked by the lizard coming out of the toilet.' I'm sure you guys all saw me in that, right?...I had no lines," she explained.

"I was so excited, and for whatever reason, they used that scene as the teaser at Comic-Con and so people thought I had a big part and kept saying to me like, 'Oh my God, you're the star of the Amazing Spider-Man. I didn't know.' And I was like, 'I didn't either.' But I went to the theaters and I was cut out of the movie. So it doesn't really have a happy ending."

Fortunately, Fallon, 47, told her he had the clip, thanks to his "friends in high places." Deutch was clearly quite surprised as he played it for her and the audience.

After the clip was shown, Deutch jokingly said, "Wow, that was interesting. CGI has gotten a lot better in the last ten years. And I hope my acting [has] too."

Zoey Deutch Reacts to Unseen Footage of Her Cut Amazing Spider-Man Cameo
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Her cut appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man would not be the only missed opportunity Deutch would face and bounce back from.

On the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast, Deutch opened up about auditioning for the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, which famously went to Jennifer Lawrence, saying it's the role she's most disappointed about having missed out on.

"I screen tested for Katniss but knew I didn't get it because in the screen test, he was like, 'Why don't you read this other part?' " she said, laughing. "Literally. But, yeah, that one was a little painful."

Deutch also recalled being onstage at a recent awards show where she presented an honor for best limited series, "and every single one that was nominated, I had auditioned [for] and not gotten."

Zoey Deutch during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"During the pandemic, there were only, like, four projects that I auditioned for that I really wanted. And all four of them, I was like, 'And the award goes to … ' " the Set It Up actress said.

"I wanted to be like, 'And the award doesn't go to [me]. Don't worry, if you lose, I lost too. I didn't get any of these parts!' " Deutch added.

Meanwhile, during her segment with Fallon, Deutch, whose mother is actress Lea Thompson, went on to reveal that she always knew she wanted to be an actress, and shared her own clip of herself and her mom. Her mother was being interviewed 20 years ago, and when asked if her daughter wanted to follow in her footsteps, a young Deutch answered the question for her.

Zoey Deutch during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I really want to be an actress," she said."

"Oh, that's the first time I heard of that," Thompson replied. "Because you see it's so glamorous?" she teasingly asked her daughter since she happened to be getting glammed up during the segment.

"No," Deutch said smiling. "Well, that's part of it."

Not Okay is available to stream on Hulu.

