Jimmy Fallon Knows Almost Nothing About The Goldfinch in Hilarious Sarah Paulson Interview

Jimmy Fallon definitely didn’t fool Sarah Paulson into thinking he knew what her newest movie, The Goldfinch, was all about.

On Tuesday, the actress, 44, participated in an awkward, but hilarious interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as the late-night host tried to ask Paulson questions about her film, which is based on a book he didn’t read.

“I tried,” Fallon, 44, admitted about reading The Goldfinch as Paulson began to explain the plot.

“800 pages is just too much for you, right?” she joked.

“It is beautiful and great, and I go, ‘I get it’ and then it went into a different story and I go, ‘What happened?’” Fallon said, hoping for some clarification on the novel.

“We’ll cut that part out where it sounds like it’s not good,” Paulson laughed.

Fallon, however, tried to explain that there were parts of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book he did like, but didn’t quite understand.

“No it is really good, I really got into it, and I go, the museum and the whole thing, and they go, it’s not even about that,” the host tried to explain.

Paulson shared that Fallon was right, the book “is really not about that, and I don’t come into it until the part that it’s not about that,” joking, “you’re clearly not interested.”

“There’s like four chapters about the museum. It’s not about a museum,” Fallon said, seeming confused. “So I read four chapters that’s not about anything.”

He admitted that while trying to read the book, “I said ‘I can’t wait for the movie to come out.'”

RELATED: Actress Chloe Bennet Shares Her ‘Uncomfortable’ First Meeting with Sarah Paulson

The host then shared that since most people who read the book claimed it was “one of the best books they’ve ever read in their life,” he’ll read it before it actually hits theaters, but Paulson informed him that the movie had already been released.

Laughing, Fallon admitted, “Yeah, I can’t read it” and then asked, “Goldfinch is a bird right?”

“Goldfinch is a famous painting that hangs in the Met,” Paulson explained.

“I didn’t want to spoil it for anyone,” Fallon said, trying to play cool.

Paulson laughed and told the host, “You couldn’t possibly spoil it because you don’t know what’s happening.”

The movie, from Brooklyn director John Crowley, stars Ansel Elgort as Theo Decker, an antiques seller who lost his mom as a young boy during a terrorist attack while they were both at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Throughout his life, Theo hangs onto a Dutch painting of a goldfinch chained to a perch, which he stole from the museum after surviving the attack. The painting is a significant momento in Theo’s life as it was the last memory of him and his mother together minutes before she was killed in the bombing.

The Goldfinch, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Luke Wilson, is in theaters now.