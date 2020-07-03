Jimmy Fallon, Kerry Washington and More Celebs React to Hamilton’s Disney+ Debut

Twitter was ablaze on Friday with stars sharing their thoughts on Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical hitting the screen

Hamilton on Disney+ is finally here, and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are just as hyped about it as the rest of us.

The much-anticipated live recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical — which brings color to the life story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton — hit the Disney streaming service on July 3, and many celebrity fans took to social media to share their excitement.

The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon wished fans on Twitter a “Happy Hamilton Day!!!” writing, “I wish I could see it AGAIN for the first time.” He congratulated Miranda, who both created and stars in the production, as well as the entire cast, writing, “The world is watching!! You changed the game.”

Famed American filmmaker Ava DuVernay also took note of the first time she saw Hamilton in theater, uncovering a past Tweet from March 2015: “When I take in art so stellar it makes me jealous + proud all at once, I call myself dazzled. @Lin_Manuel, your glare is glorious. #Hamilton,” she wrote at the time.

On Friday, she reshared the Tweet with a new message: “Throwback to my first tweet about #Hamilton after seeing off-Broadway about a month after it opened at The Public. Seen several times since, and I always feel the same as the first night. Tonight was no exception. Brava @Lin_Manuel and each beautiful artist who touched this gem.”

Frozen voice actor and Book of Mormon star Josh Gad recalled watching Hamilton in the theater, calling the night a “a religious experience.”

"The lights lowered, I put my playbill aside and at intermission turned to my friends, also in the audience that night, @MarkRuffalo and his amazing wife Sunny and said what would become a familiar phrase out of my mouth from that point on, "'Hamilton' is the most inspired piece of art I've ever seen,'" wrote Gad of his first time seeing the show.

“I am beyond thrilled that I not only get to share this enormous piece of entertainment with my children tomorrow but that I, along with millions of others can seize each word and lyric as an opportunity to reflect on our own history in the making and 'rise up' to the moment we all find ourselves in now," he wrote on Thursday.

Little Fires Everywhere actress Kerry Washington and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes took to Twitter on Friday to share that their day would be consumed by watching the film.

“Me today. #Hamilfilm,” wrote Washington, sharing a GIF of Miranda saying “I have no chill whatsoever.” Rhimes, on the other hand, joked, “Nobody speak to me today. My sisters and I are spending the day with the #Hamilfilm. We have choreography to learn.”

"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton — an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way," said Walt Disney Company's Bob Iger in a press release in May.

"In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful," Iger added.