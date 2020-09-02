The Boys in the Band is set to premiere on Netflix Sept. 30

Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer Are The Boys in the Band in Netflix's Broadway Adaptation

On Wednesday, Netflix released a new trailer for a film adaptation of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking play The Boys in the Band, which brings back the Tony-award winning cast of the 2018 revival.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Tuc Watkins, Michael B. Washington and Brian Hutchison all join Parsons, Quinto and Bomer in the new movie, which is once again produced by Ryan Murphy and directed by Joe Mantello.

The play originally debuted in 1968, and helped sparked a revolution for its depiction of gay men and their complicated lives during a time when homosexuality was still taboo.

Image zoom Netflix

It follows Michael (Parsons), a screenwriter who hosts a birthday party for his friend at his New York City apartment, but the night takes a tumultuous turn when Michael's straight college roommate, Alan (Hutchison), shows up to the party.

"I couldn't care less what people do as long as they don't do it in public," he says.

Image zoom Scott Everett White/NETFLIX ©2020

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Things further escalate when Michael suggests a game where everyone has to call the one person they truly believe they have loved.

On the 50th anniversary of the play in 2018, Murphy assembled the all-star cast, who are all out gay actors themselves, for a 15-week Broadway revival.

The production received the 2019 Tony Award for best revival of a play, and Robin de Jesús was nominated for best featured actor in a play.