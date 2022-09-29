Jim Parsons Tackles Love and Loss in Touching Trailer for Film Adaptation of 'Spoiler Alert'

Spoiler alert — the viewer cries!

On Wednesday, Focus Features dropped the first trailer for its upcoming tearjerker Spoiler Alert, the film adaptation of Michael Ausiello's heartfelt and critically acclaimed memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.

The film tells the true story of Ausiello's 13-year relationship with photographer Kit Cowan, who died in February 2015 at the age of 43 after an an 11-month battle with a rare and brutal form of cancer.

It's a touching and tender tale of love and loss that helped make the TVLine President and Editorial Director's book a best-seller when it was released back in September 2017. That December, Jim Parsons' That's Wonderful Productions optioned the title for a feature film adaptation.

Now, viewers are finally getting a peek at the film, which stars Parsons as Ausiello and Fleabag breakout Ben Aldridge as Cowan.

Oscar winner Sally Field and Tony winner Bill Irwin also star in the film, as Cowan's parents.

Linda Källérus/FOCUS FEATURES

The trailer shows the beginnings of Ausiello and Cowan's romance, including Ausiello's fears when they first started dating.

"I think you're very cool and I'm worried that you're going to break my heart," he tells Cowan.

Cowan does, in a way, break Ausiello's heart down the line — though as the journalist says in the trailer, "he broke it open."

"I've always imagined that my life was like a typical romantic comedy," Parsons says in the trailer. "Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story. And like all love stories, it never actually ends."

Kit Cowan

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spoiler Alert comes from director Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer, The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Faye). Jeffery Self, Tony winner Nikki M. James, Tara Summers, Paco Lozano, and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski also star.

David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage penned the film's screenplay.

Ausiello's childhood in small-town New Jersey is also being developed into a half-hour dramadey by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot.

Spoiler Alert hits theaters in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco on Dec. 2, ahead of a Dec. 9 domestic open. A worldwide release is scheduled for Dec. 16.