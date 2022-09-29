Entertainment Movies Jim Parsons Tackles Love and Loss in Touching Trailer for Film Adaptation of 'Spoiler Alert' Based on Michael Ausiello's bestselling book of the same name, Spoiler Alert hits theaters this holiday season By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines and Amethyst Tate Amethyst Tate Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 29, 2022 12:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Spoiler alert — the viewer cries! On Wednesday, Focus Features dropped the first trailer for its upcoming tearjerker Spoiler Alert, the film adaptation of Michael Ausiello's heartfelt and critically acclaimed memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. The film tells the true story of Ausiello's 13-year relationship with photographer Kit Cowan, who died in February 2015 at the age of 43 after an an 11-month battle with a rare and brutal form of cancer. It's a touching and tender tale of love and loss that helped make the TVLine President and Editorial Director's book a best-seller when it was released back in September 2017. That December, Jim Parsons' That's Wonderful Productions optioned the title for a feature film adaptation. Now, viewers are finally getting a peek at the film, which stars Parsons as Ausiello and Fleabag breakout Ben Aldridge as Cowan. Oscar winner Sally Field and Tony winner Bill Irwin also star in the film, as Cowan's parents. Linda Källérus/FOCUS FEATURES The trailer shows the beginnings of Ausiello and Cowan's romance, including Ausiello's fears when they first started dating. "I think you're very cool and I'm worried that you're going to break my heart," he tells Cowan. Cowan does, in a way, break Ausiello's heart down the line — though as the journalist says in the trailer, "he broke it open." "I've always imagined that my life was like a typical romantic comedy," Parsons says in the trailer. "Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story. And like all love stories, it never actually ends." Michael Ausiello Lost His Husband to Cancer: Now He's Built a Smurftastic Tribute to Him Kit Cowan Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Spoiler Alert comes from director Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer, The Big Sick, The Eyes of Tammy Faye). Jeffery Self, Tony winner Nikki M. James, Tara Summers, Paco Lozano, and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski also star. David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage penned the film's screenplay. Ausiello's childhood in small-town New Jersey is also being developed into a half-hour dramadey by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot. Spoiler Alert hits theaters in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco on Dec. 2, ahead of a Dec. 9 domestic open. A worldwide release is scheduled for Dec. 16.