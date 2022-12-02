Jim Parsons Says the Smell of Winter Reminds Him of Falling in Love With Husband Todd Spiewak

The Emmy winner, who stars in the new romantic drama Spoiler Alert, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, holding various roles in the Los Angeles Bureau including Associate Bureau Chief. In 2006, she relocated to the Midwest where she continues to cover all things entertainment and Hollywood, including celebrity covers, features and specials such as Sexiest Man Alive and the Beautiful Issue.

Prior to joining PEOPLE, Jordan freelanced for magazines such as SOUTHERN LIVING and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is well-versed in what it takes to be the Sexiest Man Alive (having interviewed 11 of them for their cover stories) and considers shooting a confetti cannon on-stage alongside Garth Brooks during his performance of "Friends in Low Places" a career highlight.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 10:57 AM
Jim Parsons
Photo: Jesse Dittmar/Redux

Jim Parsons always appreciates a moment of nostalgia.

At home in New York City with his husband, producer Todd Spiewak, the Emmy winner, 49, recently recalled it getting chillier for a few days. "My husband and I met on Nov. 15, 2002," Parsons tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I'll never forget that late fall into the holidays when we spent so much time together just falling more in love. Every time there's that smell when the air gets cold in New York, it always reminds me."

Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons
Todd Spiewak (left) and Jim Parsons.

Parsons, who is now starring in the new romantic drama Spoiler Alert, spoke to PEOPLE for its One Last Thing page:

Last game I played: This morning I played Wordle. I've gotten it on the second try but never the first. I always start with S-L-A-I-N. I think there's a couple other words that are better, but I've dug my heels in so I'm sticking with it.

Last time my dog made me laugh: Every time my little Maltese, Stevie, pees, he manages to step in it. Today he not only stepped in it, but went back to smell it. I actually laughed out loud, even though it's disgusting.

Last perfect day off: It was so simple. I got up and had time to drink coffee and listen to music and journal. Then I had a massage and we ordered in Chinese food. That was heaven.

Ben Aldridge stars as Kit Cowan, Jim Parsons as Michael Ausiello, Sally Field as Marilyn and Bill Irwin as Bob in director Michael Showalter’s SPOILER ALERT: The Hero Dies
Linda Källérus/FOCUS FEATURES

Last time I was starstruck: On set with [Spoiler Alert costar] Sally Field. Looking into those eyes was like, "Oh my God, is this worthy of her?" I've admired her my entire life.

Spoiler Alert is now playing in theaters.

Related Articles
Jim Parsons attends the "Spoiler Alert" New York Premiere at Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts on November 29, 2022 in New York City.
Jim Parsons Says 'It's Been a Long Time Coming' to Be an Out Gay Actor in Hollywood
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California.
Julie Chrisley Recalled Losing Friends Ahead of Sentencing: 'People Don't Know What to Say'
Ben Aldridge stars as Kit Cowan and Jim Parsons as Michael Ausiello in director Michael Showalter’s SPOILER ALERT: The Hero Dies
Jim Parsons Tackles Love and Loss in Touching Trailer for Film Adaptation of 'Spoiler Alert'
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Celebs Who Make Her Excited: 'I'm Starstruck Every Time I Talk to a 'Real' Star'
Jana Kramer, Chris Evans
Jana Kramer Clarifies Chris Evans 'Didn't' Ghost Her After Pee Incident: 'We Just Stopped Talking'
Antoine Fuqua, Will Smith
'Emancipation' Director Defends Releasing Movie After Will Smith's 'One Bad Moment': 'Move Forward'
Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas in London: 'Home of the Queen with My King' https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnThAuvRyY/?hl=en
Lindsay Lohan Reveals 'Special' First Christmas Gift from Husband: 'That Will Always Stay with Me'
lindsay lohan
Lindsay Lohan Says Returning to Rom-Coms for Her New Christmas Movie Felt 'Like a Rebirth'
Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Adams Is a Better Christmas Gift-Giver, Husband Darren Le Gallo Admits — but He's Improving
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Says 'My Policeman' Is About 'How Hard It Can Be to Be in Love'
Hillary Swank One Last Thing
Pregnant Hilary Swank Celebrated Husband's 50th Birthday 'Off-Grid' in Alaska 
CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Adele Says What Makes Her Happy Is 'Making Special Time' for Rich Paul — and 'Online Shopping'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle's Revelations from 'Variety' Interview (Including Prince Harry's In-N-Out Obsession!)
Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce One-Night-Only Co-Headlining Show in Texas: 'Two Icons'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Yvonne Strahovski attends "The Handmaid's Tale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
'Handmaid's Tale' Star Yvonne Strahovski on Season 5's Intense Labor Scene: 'It Felt Very Personal' Because 'I Had Just Given Birth'
Jackie Hoffman Gets Covered in Ink for 'The Tattooed Lady' Musical — See Her Shocking Transformation
Jackie Hoffman Is Covered in Ink for 'The Tattooed Lady' Musical: See Her Shocking Transformation