Entertainment Movies Jim Parsons Says the Smell of Winter Reminds Him of Falling in Love With Husband Todd Spiewak The Emmy winner, who stars in the new romantic drama Spoiler Alert, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing By Julie Jordan Published on December 2, 2022 10:57 AM Jim Parsons always appreciates a moment of nostalgia. At home in New York City with his husband, producer Todd Spiewak, the Emmy winner, 49, recently recalled it getting chillier for a few days. "My husband and I met on Nov. 15, 2002," Parsons tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I'll never forget that late fall into the holidays when we spent so much time together just falling more in love. Every time there's that smell when the air gets cold in New York, it always reminds me." Todd Spiewak (left) and Jim Parsons. Parsons, who is now starring in the new romantic drama Spoiler Alert, spoke to PEOPLE for its One Last Thing page: Last game I played: This morning I played Wordle. I've gotten it on the second try but never the first. I always start with S-L-A-I-N. I think there's a couple other words that are better, but I've dug my heels in so I'm sticking with it. Michael Ausiello Lost His Husband to Cancer: Now He's Built a Smurftastic Tribute to Him Last time my dog made me laugh: Every time my little Maltese, Stevie, pees, he manages to step in it. Today he not only stepped in it, but went back to smell it. I actually laughed out loud, even though it's disgusting. Last perfect day off: It was so simple. I got up and had time to drink coffee and listen to music and journal. Then I had a massage and we ordered in Chinese food. That was heaven. Linda Källérus/FOCUS FEATURES Last time I was starstruck: On set with [Spoiler Alert costar] Sally Field. Looking into those eyes was like, "Oh my God, is this worthy of her?" I've admired her my entire life. Spoiler Alert is now playing in theaters.