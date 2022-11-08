Jim Henson's Daughter Lisa Teases Potential 'Dream-Like' Biopic About Her Muppets Creator Dad

Lisa Henson tells PEOPLE she has been in a "slow-motion development deal" with Disney for a "fantastical" Jim Henson biopic

By Scott Huver
Published on November 8, 2022 12:02 PM
Muppets Creator Jim Henson's Daughter Lisa Says Disney is Developing a 'Fantastical Biopic' of Her Father
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Jim Henson's daughter Lisa Henson says a film about her beloved Muppets-creator dad could be coming soon.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the AFI Fest premiere of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, for which The Henson Company crafted uniquely emotive stop-motion puppets, Lisa said there are early discussions that the production company her late father founded may be teaming with Disney, which purchased the signature Muppets characters back in 2004, to produce a biopic.

"I have been in a slow-motion development deal with [Disney] about Muppet Man, which is a sort fantastical biopic of my father," Lisa, who serves as CEO of The Henson Company and is a producer on Pinocchio, says of potential upcoming collaborations.

"That would be the Muppet project that I would do with Disney, although it's not soon enough to announce it or talk about it, really, but that's the one that we have in mind," says Lisa.

"It's only in development and we don't have a director, so I feel I can't really say exactly what it will be like, but it does have a dream-like quality where the puppets are coming to life and mixing that with a true story," she adds.

Muppets Creator Jim Henson's Daughter Lisa Says Disney is Developing a 'Fantastical Biopic' of Her Father
Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My father was so overwhelmingly creative, with ideas just flowing out of him all the time," says Lisa of the aspect of her father she most hopes to share with audiences.

"I've really met so few people in my life that have that fountain of creativity that just never stops flowing," she continues. "I think kids should be encouraged to be as ambitious as possible with their creative dreams because they might not do just one famous thing. They might go on to do hundreds of things."

Muppets Creator Jim Henson's Daughter Lisa Says Disney is Developing a 'Fantastical Biopic' of Her Father
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Jim debuted the Muppets, a marionette/puppet hybrid, on the short-form TV series Sam and Friends in 1955. He subsequently developed pioneering techniques and enduring characters on commercials, TV specials and variety shows, and on Sesame Street before launching a fresh ensemble of characters led by Muppet stalwart Kermit the Frog into superstardom with The Muppet Show in 1976.

Hit films, many directed by Jim, followed, including The Muppet Movie and more features starring the core characters, as well as edgier fantasy fare like The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth, and further children's programming like Fraggle Rock, recently revived on Apple+ under The Henson Company's creative auspices.

Muppets Creator Jim Henson's Daughter Lisa Says Disney is Developing a 'Fantastical Biopic' of Her Father
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Jim died in 1990 at the age of 53.

After 14 years of negotiation, Disney acquired the bulk of the familiar Muppet characters and properties from The Henson Company in a $75 million deal, and have since featured them in a wide variety of subsequent film, TV, gaming and theme park projects, most notably the 2011 film The Muppets, starring and co-written by Jason Segel.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is on Netflix Dec. 9.

Related Articles
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Jokes His 'Old' Age Is Showing: 'If I Have Two Beers, I Wear It'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Guillermo del Toro attends Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Los Angeles Tastemaker Screening at ROSS HOUSE on November 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Netflix)
How Guillermo del Toro Reimagined a Modernized 'Pinocchio' Story and Filled Tiny Puppets with Emotion
Will Ferrell Talks 'Timing' in Doing First Christmas Movie Since Elf Over a Decade Later
Will Ferrell on Making His First Christmas Movie Since 'Elf' : 'Spirited' Had 'a Wonderful Idea'
Rebel Wilson a s “Sarah” in Celyn Jones’ and Tom Stern’s THE ALMOND AND THE SEAHORSE.
Rebel Wilson Returns to Her 'Serious Actress' Roots in 'The Almond and the Seahorse' Trailer
Ryan Reynolds attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Premiere; Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift'
Ryan Reynolds Denies Taylor Swift Is in 'Deadpool 3' but Says 'I Would Do Anything for That Woman'
Robbie Coltrane and Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe Remembers 'Incredibly Funny' Robbie Coltrane: 'Very Sad He's Gone'
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Stephen Colbert Reveals PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive on 'Late Show' — See the 'Sexy Contenders'
Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw https://www.instagram.com/p/CkrHRofOZzS/?hl=en
Zac Efron Soars Inside the Wrestling Ring for First Official Photo from 'The Iron Claw'
Detective Knight: Redemption, bruce willis
Bruce Willis Stars in Trailer for Christmas Action Sequel 'Detective Knight: Redemption'
Sosie Bacon stars in Paramount Pictures' "SMILE."
Horror Sensation 'Smile' Scares Up Over $200 Million at the Global Box Office
Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Black Adam" photocall at NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding hotel on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Evans arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' Christmas Movie Kicks Off Production: 'The Trouble Begins'
Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) in Marvel Studios' ETERNALS
Kumail Nanjiani Says He Has 'No Idea' if 'Eternals' Sequel Is on the Way
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
CLUELESS, Stacey Dash, Alicia Silverstone, 1995; Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash recreating a moment from Clueless
Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash Recreate Scene from 'Clueless' 27 Years After Movie Came Out
(L-R): Pip (voiced by Griffin Newman) and Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+
Amy Adams Teases the 'Wonderful, Adventurous Ride' of 'Disenchanted' : 'Be Careful What You Wish for'