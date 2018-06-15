Jim Carrey Creates Controversial Artwork for Trump's Birthday, Showing Boy Urinating on a '45' Grave

Jim Carrey didn’t celebrate President Donald Trump‘s birthday.

The actor shared yet another political cartoon on his Twitter page on Thursday, lampooning Trump’s 72nd birthday by showing a cartoon boy peeing on a grave. The gravestone makes it clear it’s all about Trump.

“Here lies No. 45,” the marker says, referencing Trump as the 45th president of the U.S. “Went to hell and took the GOP with him.”

The actor also captioned the shot in the tweet, writing: “Oh how I urine for this all to be over!”

The Ace Ventura: Pet Detective actor, 56, who picked up painting about six years ago, has been demonstrating his political beliefs through his artwork. Carrey rarely explicitly names the subjects of his portraits but many appear to be prominent political figures.

In his last politically charged illustration, Carrey depicted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wearing a costume missile with the words, “I starved my people to make this missile,” written in bold red letters. The cartoon also shows Trump holding a microphone up to Kim, who is holding a sign that says, “Little Rocket Man.” Trump has called Kim by the title in various tweets.

The picture came after Trump and Kim met face-to-face for a historic first meeting on Tuesday morning in Singapore, late Monday night in the U.S, marking the first time that a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader have met.

Let’s Make A Deal: You’ll be a real world leader. I’ll sway the midterm elections. And together we will save the world from the bloodthirsty Canadians. pic.twitter.com/kHa1w3ye03 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 12, 2018

Over the past couple years, Carrey has taken to social media to share some of his pieces, which have generated praise, condemnation and everything in between.

The actor first shared a piece of Trump-related artwork in August 2017, tweeting a sketch depicting the president on a sinking ship labeled “USS Trump.” His boat is shown dipping into a literal sea of lies. “WHAT WILL IT TAKE for the GOP to throw this madman overboard? HOW LOW MUST WE SINK before REPS become patriotic?” he captioned.