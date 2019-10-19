Jim Carrey Splits from Kidding Costar Ginger Gonzaga After Months of Dating

Jim Carrey has parted ways with Ginger Gonzaga.

The Kidding star, 57, has split from Gonzaga, 35, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They broke up months ago,” says the insider.

Carrey and Gonzaga both played love interests on Kidding. A rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE in January the two were dating.

Both stars made their red carpet debut together at the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration in January. The two were seen beaming at each other and walked hand in hand as they entered the venue in West Hollywood, California.

While they kept their relationship low-key, Carrey couldn’t help but gush about the actress at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

Image zoom Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga Rich Fury/Getty

The actor called Gonzaga “incredible, unbelievable, [a] wicked talent and amazing person.”

Carrey also joked about their “date night” at the Globes.

“Not bad for a first date!” he laughed. “I just want first base tonight, I’m not looking to take the field.”

Carrey opened up about his love life in November 2018, explaining in an interview with the Radio Times that while he does lead an “isolated life,” he’s still putting himself out there.

“I love to read and I enjoy painting and working on sculptures,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “And I date.”

Carrey — who was previously married to actress Melissa Womer, 58, and his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly, 55 — has not been romantically linked to another woman since his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, who died from a prescription drug overdose in 2015.