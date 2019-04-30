Jim Carrey Plays a Moustache-Twirling Villain in First Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer

Gotta go fast!

The first trailer for the live-action adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog is finally here, and Jim Carrey‘s Dr. Ivo Robotnik has his hands full. The comedian is tasked with finding the ultra-fast hedgehog who originated as a video game character.

Carrey is brought in by the U.S. military after Sonic creates enough power to plunge the country into a blackout.

“Whatever this creature is, our job is to secure it, neutralize it and see what makes it tick,” Carrey says in the trailer.

But standing in his way is James Marden’s police man Tom Wachowski, who manages to capture Sonic (voiced by comedian Ben Schwartz) after finding his lair.

“Okay pal, I want answers,” Marsden asks Sonic as the two drive away from Carrey.

“Basically it looks like I’m gonna have to save your planet,” Sonic answers.

RELATED: Jim Carrey Praises Ariana Grande’s ‘Openness’ About Depression: ‘I Wish You Freedom and Peace’

Image zoom Paramount Pictures

The trailer also offers a look at how Sonic’s iconic golden rings will play a part, with one scene showing how the hedgehog used one to open and portal and save a falling Marsden and Tika Sumpter.

The Paramount Pictures movie is set to hit theaters on Nov. 8, with actors like Adam Pally and Neal McDonough rounding out the cast.