Jim Carrey on How He Achieved His Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Performance: I Gave 'So Many Levels of Cartoon'

Jim Carrey went all in with his performance in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the sequel's upcoming home release, the Golden Globe winner, 60, explained that there were "so many levels" to his physical performance in the movie, which is available May 24 on digital.

"I throw the spaghetti against the wall, see if it sticks, see if it's al dente," Carrey says in the behind-the-scenes featurette. "I know the material, and then, of course I want to try it a bunch of different ways. Give the director so much to work with, so many levels of emotion, so many levels of cartoon. I'll do them all night if they let me."

He reprises his role as the villainous Dr. Robotnik in the recent sequel, which surpassed its 2020 predecessor's record to become the highest grossing video game movie of all time in the U.S., having accumulated more than $181 million at the domestic box office since its April 8 premiere.

Producer Neal H. Moritz raves that Carrey "just knows how to do it and he demands the best out of himself."

"When he is done for the day, he is exhausted. He puts his whole body, his whole mind, his whole everything into these characters," Moritz adds. "He really, really has become Dr. Robotnik to the fullest extent."

"So much though goes into how he talks, how he moves, and Jim wants to get it right. He's so aware of his physical performance. He's just always pushing to make it great. As a director, it's the greatest gift you could possibly receive," director Jeff Fowler explains.

Carrey previously said that he's "retiring" from acting after a storied career that spans over four decades. "I'm being fairly serious," he told Access Hollywood in March.

"It depends," Carrey added. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."