Jim Carrey Calls Out Louis C.K. in New Artwork After He Mocked Parkland Shooting Survivors

Jim Carrey is taking Louis C.K. to task for mocking the survivors of the Parkland school shooting last week.

Carrey, 56, tweeted a photo of a new painting he created of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez on Thursday.

“Louie can’t C. K?” the Kidding star wrote in the tweet.

In the painting, Gonzalez is pictured in mostly yellow paint, wearing a jacket, ripped jeans and a T-shirt that reads “March For Our Lives” in white letters.

Carrey also included a tiny version of C.K in the painting in the lower right corner, which he labeled “to scale.”

In audio that went viral last week, the disgraced comedian was allegedly heard mocking the teenagers’ efforts for stricter gun control laws, calling them “boring” and questioning the importance of their opinions.

“Testify in front of Congress, these kids, what the f—? What are you doing?” he said, according to CNN. “‘Cause you went to a high school where kids got shot, why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talking?”

The caption of the since-deleted YouTube clip claimed that the stand-up set took place on Dec. 16 at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, New York, according to Variety.

An attorney for C.K. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Last year on Feb. 14, 17 teenagers and adults were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

C.K continues to make his return to the stand-up circuit following his sexual misconduct scandal. In October, the Louie star opened a set by saying, “It’s been a weird year,” according to Laughspin.com, an online comedy news site.

The New York Times published an article in November 2017 in which several women detailed their alleged experiences with C.K., including claims he had masturbated in front of them.

C.K. responded with a lengthy statement in which he admitted that “these stories are true.”

He added, “The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them … I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”