Jim Carrey Slams Donald Trump's Space Force with New Cartoon: 'To Stupidity and Beyond!!!'

Jim Carrey is slamming President Donald Trump‘s Space Force proposal with a new painting he shared on Twitter.

The Kidding actor, 56, shared the portrait on Friday night, tweeting, “Has your Presidency jumped the shark? Better call SPACE FORCE! To stupidity and beyond!!!” along with a link to help people get registered to vote.

The painting depicts Trump, 72, in a spacesuit alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since the start of the year, Carrey has been sharing his cartoons — that frequently take aim at Trump and his administration — on social media.

Has your Presidency jumped the shark? Better call SPACE FORCE! To stupidity and beyond!!! https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/BZqxmJKjv9 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 10, 2018

In June, Carrey shared another cartoon on Twitter lampooning Trump’s 72nd birthday by painting a boy peeing on a grave.

“Here lies No. 45,” the marker on the grave reads, referencing Trump as the 45th president. “Went to hell and took the GOP with him.”

Carrey captioned the shot, writing, “Oh how I urine for this all to be over!”

Oh how I urine for this all to be over! pic.twitter.com/uzLULtNPLE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 14, 2018

Also that month, he depicted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wearing a missile costume with the words, “I starved my people to make this missile” with a Trump cartoon holding a microphone to his face.

“Let’s Make A Deal: You’ll be a real world leader,” Carrey wrote in the tweet. “I’ll sway the midterm elections. And together we will save the world from the bloodthirsty Canadians.”

Earlier this month, the actor said he thought the president might actually like them while speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

When asked about whether the president had responded to his art, Carrey told reporters Trump “probably loves them, on some level.”

Let’s Make A Deal: You’ll be a real world leader. I’ll sway the midterm elections. And together we will save the world from the bloodthirsty Canadians. pic.twitter.com/kHa1w3ye03 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 12, 2018

The Truman Show actor began painting six years ago and hasn’t been shy about demonstrating his political views through art.

While he rarely explicitly names his subjects many of them appear to be prominent political figures.

Carrey explained that he started drawing the cartoons as a way to express himself in reaction to what is happening around the world.

“I’m doing cartoons because I can’t just watch this nightmare unfold. I have to alchemize it into something that is at least creative and decent. Even if it’s crass at times, I’m expressing the crass that everyone wants to express,” he said. “When I stick a flag in Trump’s ass, that is what everyone is seeing, they’re seeing him owned. I have to express that sometimes in the most crass way I can express that because I’m done with that, I’m done with liars.”