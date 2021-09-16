Jim Carrey Shares the Moment He 'Scare Pranked' Late Friend Norm Macdonald: WATCH

Jim Carrey is honoring Norm Macdonald, who died on Tuesday after privately battling cancer for nine years

Jim Carrey is reminiscing on the fun moments he shared with his late friend Norm Macdonald.

On Wednesday, Carrey, 59, shared a hilarious throwback video of the moment he pulled a prank on the comedian while making the 1999 film Man on the Moon — where he portrayed Andy Kauffman.

In the video, Macdonald is seen arriving at Universal Studios in order to meet Carrey for lunch on the set of Alfred Hitchcock's classic horror film Psycho. As Macdonald walked up the porch steps, someone dressed as Norman Bates jumped out and scared him as creepy music played over the clip.

"During the filming of 'Man On The Moon', Norm MacDonald came to join me as Andy Kauffman for a lunch on the real porch of the 'Psycho' house at Universal and was scare pranked by another famous Norman… Long live Norm MacDonald!" Carrey wrote on Twitter alongside the video of the prank.

Carrey has continued to honor Macdonald after learning of his death earlier this week. PEOPLE confirmed that Macdonald died Tuesday after privately battling cancer for nine years. He was 61.

Following the news, Carrey tweeted: "My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him."

Macdonald was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1993 to 1998. During his time on the NBC sketch comedy, he also anchored the show's Weekend Update segment for three seasons.