Jim Carrey Recalls Experience with Hawaii’s False Missile Alert: 'It Was Completely Real to Us'

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor recounted the 2018 false missile alert, at the time thinking that he had just 10 minutes left to live

Jim Carrey's near-death experience is one for the books.

Sharing that he was in the Aloha State when the false alert was accidentally sent out, Carrey detailed the horrifying time and how he reacted to it.

"I was writing, my assistant Linda called me," he told Fallon." She was crying. She said, 'We have ten minutes left.' And I said, 'What do you mean?' And she said, 'The missiles are coming from North Korea.'"

"It was completely real to us," the Sonic the Hedgehog star said before he revealed that he tried to get off of the island with his daughter, but couldn’t.

"My brain started winding," he told the late-night host. "And then the question was posed, 'Should we all try to get together?' I said, 'I don't want to die in my car' and we had to say goodbye."

Carrey then shared that he had a moment where he "looked out at the ocean," before he asked himself what he could do with "the last moment" of his time.

"I just decided to go through a list of gratitudes and honest to God I just could not stop thinking of wonderful things that have happened to me and blessings I’ve had," he said. "It was lovely."

Carrey detailed that he then got to "a point of grace" with about two minutes left to spare when he discovered that the entire ordeal was not actually happening.

"What did you do when you found out it was a fake missile test?" Fallon asked before Carrey joked, "I got pissed off and heads rolled."

In a separate interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Carrey also talked about his new book, Memoirs and Misinformation, with the radio personality and detailed how he came up with the publication's cover.

Revealing to Stern that the photo used was actually a screenshot taken by Linda during their phone call where she warned him about the missiles, Carrey said she was "clutching the phone so tightly that she actually accidentally took a screenshot."

"And this is my face staring into the abyss. This is my face after I’ve been told I have 10 minutes to live,” he said as he held up the book cover.