Jim Carrey Says Kanye West Is 'One of the Great Characters of Our Zeitgeist'

Jim Carrey is opening up about his admiration for Kanye West.

On Friday's Real Time with Bill Maher episode, Carrey, 58, spoke to Bill Maher about his semi-autobiographical new book Memoirs and Misinformation, which centers on a character named Jim Carrey and includes other characters like Nicolas Cage, Charlie Kaufman and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Among the characters in the book is West, 43, who speaks to Carrey’s character about an alien invasion.

“At the end, Kanye West says, ‘You need not be afraid. They speak to me in supernatural voices. I am one with their jam.’ And I am not sure he didn't say that this week!” Maher, 64, told Carrey.

The comedian laughed and said, “It’s a very strange thing where parody becomes very parallel with reality. But we’ve got to make these things, you know. [Kanye West] is one of the great characters of our zeitgeist at this moment and I wanted him to have a place in it.”

“No matter what he’s doing. I can’t figure it out,” Carrey added.

Carrey's comments come a few weeks after West broke down in tears at his first presidential campaign rally. At the time, West revealed he and wife Kim Kardashian West considered getting an abortion when she found out she was pregnant with their daughter North in 2012.

West addressed his emotional reaction on Twitter on Friday, writing, "I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me."

"I'm concerned for the world that feels you shouldn't cry about this subject," he wrote.

Minutes later, Kanye tweeted that "there is a tactic of 4 D's": "Distract, Discredit, Dismiss, To Destroy."

"I am quite alright," he added. "Take a second and think about what is being projected here."

Last week, Kanye — who has bipolar disorder — apologized to Kim, 39, on Twitter for publicly sharing such private details about their family at the South Carolina rally for his unlikely bid for president of the United States. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote.

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you," he continued. "Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."