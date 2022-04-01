"I have enough. I've done enough," Jim Carrey said in a new interview, stressing that he enjoys life out of the spotlight, making art and spending time with his family

Jim Carrey Says He's 'Retiring' from Acting: 'I Really Like My Quiet Life'

Jim Carrey says he's planning to end his decades-long Hollywood career.

During a conversation about his newest movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the 60-year-old star revealed to Access Hollywood that he is "retiring" from acting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked by host Kit hoover in an interview that was posted Thursday if he was being serious, Carrey said, "I'm being fairly serious."

"It depends," he explained. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."

Carrey went on to stress how he has enjoyed life out of the spotlight, making art and spending time with his family.

"I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough," he said. "I've done enough. I am enough."

Hoover had mentioned one possible future role for the actor, telling Carrey that Dolly Parton was eyeing him for a part in her upcoming biopic. "I do love your talent," she told him. "I do hope you continue to make us laugh and smile."

"I'm going to continue to be in the world, no matter what," Carrey said. "We have more of an effect on the world than we know. We don't have to be multi-hyphenates to affect the world."

Jim Carrey Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Carrey celebrated his 60th birthday back in January, marking the occasion with a video posted to Twitter. "It's ma birthday! Whoohoo!" he wrote. "I'm old but I'm gold! I Love you all!!!"

In the clip, Carrey joked, "I'm 60 and sexy! And tonight, I'm having creamed corn and strained peaches."

He continued to make comedies like Bruce Almighty, The Cable Guy, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and Liar, Liar — but also jumped into dramatic roles, like The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

More recently, he's appeared in the Showtime series Kidding and collaborated with The Weeknd on his latest album, Dawn FM.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carrey hinted at his retirement before. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, he said he was stepping out of the spotlight and spending more time painting.

"I just didn't want to be in the business anymore," he said at the time. "I didn't like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it's because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever."