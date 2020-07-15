Jim Carrey Says Ex-Girlfriend Renée Zellweger Was ‘Special to Me’: 'She's Lovely'

Jim Carrey still holds a special place in his heart for his ex Renée Zellweger.

The two met on the 1999 set of Me, Myself & Irene and dated for a year before breaking up in 2000. In a new interview on The Howard Stern Show, the host brought up how Carrey reportedly refers to Zellweger, 51, as his "last great love" in his new book Memoirs and Misinformation: A Novel.

Though the book is semi-fictional and tells the story of the Jim Carrey persona, the actor told Howard Stern that there is some truth to the proclamation.

“She definitely was special to me, very special, I think she's lovely,” Carrey, 58, said.

After Stern asked if he thought about how the relationship ended, Carrey said he doesn't "regret."

“I don't have those things, but I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me," the actor continued.

Image zoom UKPress/Liaison

At the time, Carrey told Entertainment Weekly that his relationship with Zellweger helped keep him grounded.

“She’s a very connected person. She thinks having a good time is renting a U-Haul and taking furniture to Texas. She’s real in that way and I absolutely love it," Carrey said.

For her part, Zellweger admitted it took her a second to really want to be with him — and it all happened after filming wrapped.