Jim Carrey Reprises His Cable Guy Role 26 Years Later for Verizon 5G Super Bowl Commercial

Jim Carrey's cable guy is still in business.

During Sunday night's Super Bowl LVI, Verizon will debut a commercial starring the 60-year-old actor back as his character from 1996's The Cable Guy, which was directed by Ben Stiller and also starred Jack Black, Matthew Broderick and Leslie Mann.

The in-game ad — teased in this 10-second spot — highlights Verizon's 5G Home and 5G Business Internet. The company is also offering a mobile experience during the Super Bowl entertainment with the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Ultra Pass Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband via the Pepsi Halftime mobile app.

"The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Ultra Pass Powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is so much more than just a second-screen experience, it lets fans feel as though they are on stage with the artists," said Diego Scotti, CMO, Verizon, in a press release. "Utilizing 5G Ultra Wideband technology and in close partnership with Pepsi, Roc Nation and the NFL, we are able to enhance one of the most-watched events of the year, in a way that's never been done before, opening the doors for the future of live events."

jim carrey commercial Credit: verizon/ youtube

This year's halftime show performers include Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg.

In support of Dr. Dre, Verizon will make a $1 million commitment to the University of Southern California's Iovine and Young Center, a partner of Jimmy Iovine and Andre "Dr. Dre" Young's magnet high school, which will open in Leimert Park this fall.

"Verizon's incredible generosity provides the opportunity to create the same impact in arts, technology and the business of innovation at the high school level in South Los Angeles as the Iovine Young Academy did at USC," said Iovine, music entrepreneur and philanthropist, in a press release. "Verizon's commitment to education has always been impressive, and we're grateful for their support of the Iovine and Young Center."

the cable guy Credit: Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

Cable Guy producer Judd Apatow previously reflected on making the movie, plus the mixed reception upon its release that ultimately elevated the movie to cult classic status.

"When we shot it, we laughed so hard every day. We really enjoyed watching Jim perform in that character. It was a really fun shoot," Apatow told Vulture back in 2011. "When the movie came out, the fact that it got a weird reception totally blindsided us. We didn't see that coming at all. We just thought the movie was a weird roller-coaster ride, or a funny take-off on all of these insane neighbor movies that were coming out."