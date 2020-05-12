Jim Carrey Posts New Painting of Grim Reaper 'Jealous' of Donald Trump Over COVID-19 'Death Toll'

Jim Carrey criticized Trump in a new painting depicting the Grim Reaper "officially jealous" of the COVID-19 death toll

Jim Carrey isn't holding back on his opinion regarding President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kidding star, 58, shared his latest painting on Twitter on Monday depicting a Grim Reaper over Trump's face.

"GRIM REAPER OFFICIALLY JEALOUS OF TRUMP AND GOP’S ABILITY TO DOUBLE THE DEATH TOLL," Carrey wrote on the bottom of the painting.

As of Monday evening, there are at least 1,352,662 cases of coronavirus and 80,478 COVID-related deaths across the country, according to The New York Times' database.

Carrey isn't the only one criticizing Trump's response to the pandemic, which has reached more than 4.1 million confirmed cases worldwide.

In March, former President Barack Obama was heard harshly criticizing Trump, 73, in an audio recording of a private phone call obtained by Yahoo News.

Obama, 58, called the Trump administration's response "an absolute chaotic disaster." The former president's call was with members of the Obama Alumni Administration.

"It's part of the reason why the response to this global crisis has been so anemic and spotty," Obama said. "It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset — of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else' — when that mindset is operationalized in our government."

"That's why, I, by the way, am going to be spending as much time as necessary and campaigning as hard as I can for Joe Biden," he added during the call, which was meant to encourage former Obama staffers to support former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

"This election that's coming up — on every level — is so important because what we're going to be battling is not just a particular individual or a political party," Obama said. "What we're fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy — that has become a stronger impulse in American life."

In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE from Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, defended the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"President Trump’s coronavirus response has been unprecedented and saved American lives," the statement said. "While Democrats were pursuing a sham witch hunt against President Trump, President Trump was shutting down travel from China. While Democrats encouraged mass gatherings, President Trump was deploying PPE, ventilators, and testing across the country. As Governor Cuomo said, President Trump’s response has been 'phenomenal.' There has been bipartisan recognition of President Trump’s leadership, and the American people have taken notice."

