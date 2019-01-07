All About Jim Carrey's 'Amazing' New Girlfriend and Kidding Costar Ginger Gonzaga

Jim Carrey has a new love in his life — and she’s been around Hollywood for a while!
Carrey and Gonzaga, who both star in Showtime’s television series Kidding, made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood, California.
The next day, he brought Gonzaga as his date to the Golden Globes, where he was nominated for his performance in Kidding.
The actor, 56, spoke to Extra after the ceremony about 34-year-old Gonzaga, gushing that “she’s incredible, unbelievable, wicked talent and amazing person.”
Carrey also joked about their “date night” at the Globes.
“Not bad for a first date!” he laughed. “I just want first base tonight, I’m not looking to take the field.”
Gonzaga previously starred in the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, which Carrey executive-produced. The two then went on to work together on Kidding.
But Gonzaga has been acting steadily since long before that. She has her first credit in 2008 for a TV movie and has since logged multi-episode stints in TV shows like Family Guy, Legit, Mixology, Anger Management, Togetherness, Wrecked and half a dozen more.
She’s also done film work, including Ted with Mark Wahlberg and 2016’s Dean.
Gonzaga also shares the actor’s sense of humor and political activism. The actress often showcases her comedic skills on her Twitter, where she has plenty of witty posts and retweets of Carrey’s political cartoons.
Carrey recently opened up about his love life in November, explaining in an interview with the Radio Times that while he does lead an “isolated life,” he’s still putting himself out there.
“I love to read and I enjoy painting and working on sculptures,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “And I date.”
Carrey — who was previously married to actress Melissa Womer, 58, and his Dumb and Dumber costar Lauren Holly, 55 — has not been romantically linked to another woman since his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, who died from a prescription drug overdose in 2015.