All About Jim Carrey's 'Amazing' New Girlfriend and Kidding Costar Ginger Gonzaga

Jim Carrey has a new love in his life — and she’s been around Hollywood for a while!

Carrey and Gonzaga, who both star in Showtime’s television series Kidding, made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood, California.

The next day, he brought Gonzaga as his date to the Golden Globes, where he was nominated for his performance in Kidding.

The actor, 56, spoke to Extra after the ceremony about 34-year-old Gonzaga, gushing that “she’s incredible, unbelievable, wicked talent and amazing person.”

Carrey also joked about their “date night” at the Globes.

“Not bad for a first date!” he laughed. “I just want first base tonight, I’m not looking to take the field.”

Gonzaga previously starred in the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, which Carrey executive-produced. The two then went on to work together on Kidding.

But Gonzaga has been acting steadily since long before that. She has her first credit in 2008 for a TV movie and has since logged multi-episode stints in TV shows like Family Guy, Legit, Mixology, Anger Management, Togetherness, Wrecked and half a dozen more.

She’s also done film work, including Ted with Mark Wahlberg and 2016’s Dean.

Gonzaga also shares the actor’s sense of humor and political activism. The actress often showcases her comedic skills on her Twitter, where she has plenty of witty posts and retweets of Carrey’s political cartoons.

Art is a wonderful therapy, and we’ve all been traumatized by @realDonaldTrump ! Treat yourself and color this @JimCarrey cartoon! Send back with #ColorHimGone ! Enjoy! https://t.co/dhPohORuyg — Ginger Gonzaga ✨ (@gingerthejester) January 6, 2019

I'm mixed race with Polynesian, so can I play Aquaman's bratty sister? Does he have a sister? if I play her can I have the same person do my highlights who does Jason Momoas? — Ginger Gonzaga ✨ (@gingerthejester) December 14, 2018

If I were on the set of Dumbo, I'd be all corny like, "ummmm I THINK there's an ELEPHANT in the room, amiright?!" and then I'd add "and that elephant is that I'm the only ethnic person here." — Ginger Gonzaga ✨ (@gingerthejester) December 6, 2018

Can every week be @priyankachopra and @nickjonas colorful joyous wedding week? — Ginger Gonzaga ✨ (@gingerthejester) December 3, 2018

Carrey recently opened up about his love life in November, explaining in an interview with the Radio Times that while he does lead an “isolated life,” he’s still putting himself out there.

“I love to read and I enjoy painting and working on sculptures,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “And I date.”