Jim Carrey Says He Never Felt ‘Passed Over’ for an Oscar for His Performance in The Truman Show

Jim Carrey has no hard feelings about not getting an Oscar nomination for his performance in The Truman Show.

The Kidding star, 57, spoke to reporters on Friday while promoting his Showtime series at the Television Critics Association.

“I’ve never felt left out or passed over. These are words that other people create around me. I don’t live in that world,” Carrey said of not being nominated for an Oscar.

He continued, “All gifts are welcome. All recognition is appreciated, but none of it is needed. I’m so lucky creatively and personally. That’s not a need that I have.”

“The Truman Show is its own gift,” he continued. “Whether it had Oscars attached to it or not, that’s not what makes kids in college want to study the papers on your film. It’s the truth behind the film that makes that happen.”

Carrey added, “That comes from the actors who are honest. That comes from wanting to do a great piece of work aside from all of the mirroring of awards and the PR side of things. It’s the art. When the art transcends, those things come.”

Image zoom Jim Carrey in The Truman Show Moviestore/Shutterstock

The 1998 film was nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Supporting Actor for Ed Harris, Best Director for Peter Weir and Best Original Screenplay for Andrew Niccol.

The Truman Show centered on Truman Burbank’s (Carrey) life being part of a massive TV series without his knowledge. As he attempts to book a trip to Fiji, he begins to realize not everything is as it seems when everyday citizens and accidents begin to derail his plans.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Raves About Jim Carrey After Filming KiddingGuest Spot: ‘This Was a Dream’

Carrey now stars in Kidding, his first major Hollywood project since 2014’s Dumb and Dumber To. When asked how he chose projects, the actor told reporters he spends his life “chasing things that I think are meaningful and interesting and creatively satisfying.”

“In that respect, I couldn’t be in a better place. This is an incredible creation Dave [Holstein, creator] has come up with,” he continued. “I’m surrounded by unbelievably intelligent, remarkable actors. It’s very satisfying in that regard.”

Kidding season 2 premieres Nov. 3 at 10/9c on Showtime.