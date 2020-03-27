See Jim Carrey and James Marsden Break into Giggles in Sonic the Hedgehog Bloopers

Jim Carrey and James Marsden had a blast making Sonic the Hedgehog.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the bloopers for the film, the two stars hilariously collapse into giggles as they attempt to say their lines.

The hit film follows the popular video game character Sonic as he attempts to save the world with his best friend Tom Wachowski (Marsden) against the evil Dr. Robotnik (Carrey).

“You better checkmate yourself before you negate yourself,” Carrey says during a take.

Marsden replies with, “Word?” before the two burst into laughter. “You can cut after that right?” Marsden asks the cameraman as he continues to laugh.

Image zoom Paramount Pictures

In another outtake, Marsden tries to keep his balance during a scene but ends up having trouble.

“Oh don’t you worry about me I’m just about to fall over,” Marsden says as he loses his balance while attempting to stand on one leg for a scene.

In February, Sonic the Hedgehog had the highest box office opening for a big-screen adaptation for a video game property when it raked in an estimated $58 million in its opening weekend.

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog Zooms Past Previous Video Game Movies to Make History with Huge Opening

The movie, made on a budget of $85 million, earned a total of $306 million worldwide.

Originally intended for a Nov. 8, 2019, release date, the film was delayed three months in order to get the visual effects “just right,” director Jeff Fowler tweeted at the time. Sonic was soon redesigned in a move that now paid off for the studio.

Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the movie, shared his appreciation for the fans who supported the film, tweeting: “It’s all because of the fans that we are here. Thanks for your feedback, your passion & for your love of Sonic. You did this. Thank you!”

Sonic the Hedgehog is available to buy at all digital stores today.