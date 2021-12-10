The movie stars Ben Schwartz as Sonic and James Marsden with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, Sonic’s best friend

Jim Carrey and Idris Elba's Knuckles Face-Off Against Sonic in First Trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic is back and faster than ever!

On Thursday night, the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuted online after the film's star Ben Schwartz introduced the film during The Game Awards in Los Angeles.

The trailer shows Jim Carrey returning in bigger fashion as Dr. Robotnik as he reveals he's "discovered the source of ultimate power."

Facing world destruction, Sonic joins forces with Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) as the two aim to stop Robotnik from using his new weapon against humanity.

"Today's forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of adventure," Sonic says before he's met with a force similar to his own.

Facing a new adversary, Sonic tells the villain, "Face it, you're never going to get my power."

A moment later, Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) reveals himself, telling Sonic, "Do I look like I need your power?" before punching Sonic and blasting him back.

Robotnik then tells Sonic, "Where are my manners? Sonic, meet Knuckles."

The trailer shows Elba's much-anticipated debut as Knuckles, historically an enemy of Sonic and Tails until the three become friends.

The movie also stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally and Shemar Moore.

Knuckles first appeared as an antagonist in the 1994 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 before becoming friends with Sonic and Tails. He became a protagonist in 1995's Sonic & Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog raked in $306 million at the worldwide box office, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

The movie broke records when it debuted during Presidents Day weekend in February 2020, earning an estimated $58 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. With the actual Presidents Day ticket sales included, the family film's total debut haul came to $70 million.