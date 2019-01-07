Crazy in Love! Jim Carrey Gushes Over 'Incredible, Unbelievable' New Girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga

Jim Carrey can’t get enough of his new girlfriend, Ginger Gonzaga!

The actor, 56, spoke to Extra after the Golden Globes ceremony about his new love, gushing that “she’s incredible, unbelievable, wicked talent and amazing person.”

Carrey also joked about their “date night” at the Globes.

“Not bad for a first date!” he laughed. “I just want first base tonight, I’m not looking to take the field.”

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Carrey and Gonzaga, who both star in Showtime’s television series Kidding together, made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in West Hollywood, California.

On Saturday, a rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE that Gonzaga is Carrey’s girlfriend.

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Speaking to PEOPLE at the InStyle & Warner Bros. 2019 Golden Globes afterparty (sponsored by L’Oréal Paris and Cadillac), the actor quipped that he and Gonzaga were “looking forward to the pajama party” at the end of the night.

Carrey also talked about his lengthy career — which has included attending many award ceremonies over the years.

Rich Fury/Getty

“I hate it until it happens, and then it’s wonderful,” he laughed. “We get to see all our wonderfully artistic and incredibly talented friends and we’re super happy for them. It’s fantastic. I’m so excited!”

“It’s great, it’s fun! You get to celebrate everyone’s art,” added Gonzaga.

Carrey was nominated for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy, for his role as Jeff, a children’s TV icon, in Kidding.