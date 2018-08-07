Jim Carrey Says Donald Trump 'Probably Loves' His Controversial Portraits of the President

Jim Carrey has gained notoriety recently for his political cartoons skewering the Donald Trump Administration — and he thinks the president might actually like them.

Carrey, 56, addressed the reactions to his cartoons — that have taken aim Trump, the president’s family, press secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders and many more in Trump’s orbit — at the Television Critics Association summer press tour over the weekend.

When asked about any response from Trump about the cartoons, Carrey told reporters that he “probably loves them, on some level.”

The Ace Ventura actor began painting about six years ago, and has been demonstrating his political beliefs through his artwork. Carrey rarely explicitly names the subjects of his portraits but many appear to be prominent political figures. Over the past couple years, Carrey has taken to social media to share some of his pieces, which have generated praise, condemnation and everything in between.

Carrey also explained that he started drawing the cartoons as a way to express himself in reaction to what is happening around the world.

“I’m doing cartoons because I can’t just watch this nightmare unfold. I have to alchemize it into something that is at least creative and decent. Even if it’s crass at times, I’m expressing the crass that everyone wants to express,” he said. “When I stick a flag in Trump’s ass, that is what everyone is seeing, they’re seeing him owned. I have to express that sometimes in the most crass way I can express that because I’m done with that, I’m done with liars.”