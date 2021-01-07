Jim Carrey Depicts President Donald Trump as a 'Killer Clown' in Latest Artwork After Capitol Riot

Jim Carrey has been using his artwork to criticize Donald Trump since his presidency started

Jim Carrey is once again using his art to blast President Donald Trump.

The actor posted an animated cartoon on his Twitter account, depicting Trump as an evil clown following Wednesday's riots, where a mob incited by Trump breached the U.S. Capitol.

“But Covfefe, the Killer Clown didn’t just come to take lives,” Carrey, 58, wrote alongside the image. “He’s here to murder the truth and weaponize ignorance. Today’s defilement of the Capitol dome is the harvest of Republican negligence and outright sedition from the top down. The chronic symptoms of a corrupt President and Senate are now in full effect.”

“Sorry Joe… this clown made you a wartime president whether you like it or not," Carrey added.

The cartoon follows years of Carrey, who picked up painting about six years ago, demonstrating his political beliefs through his artwork. Carrey rarely explicitly names the subjects of his portraits but many appear to be prominent political figures. Over the past couple years, Carrey has taken to social media to share some of his pieces, which have generated praise, condemnation and everything in between.

The massive mob in turn delayed the counting of the electoral votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, as lawmakers were forced to evacuate the Capitol.

The president, 74, later tweeted a video to the rioters, saying, "We love you, you're very special," and doubling down on the baseless claims that the election was "stolen from us" in the clip before adding, "We have to have peace, so go home."