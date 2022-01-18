'I'm 60 and Sexy!': Jim Carrey Jokes He's Celebrating Milestone Birthday with 'Creamed Corn'

Jim Carrey hasn't lost a single ounce of humor with age.

The two-time Golden Globe winner rang in his milestone 60th birthday Monday with a hilarious video befitting the beloved comedian and actor's decades-spanning career. "It's ma birthday! Whoohoo! I'm old but I'm gold! I Love you all!!!" Carrey wrote on Twitter.

In the video, Carrey put on an old man voice as he said into the camera: "I'm 60 and sexy! And tonight, I'm having creamed corn and strained peaches."

He was met with celebratory messages from friends and fans. "Happy 60th to one of my oldest friends and the funniest guy I know," Cary Elwes wrote, sharing a throwback photo of himself and the birthday boy. Beyoncé also gave Carrey a shoutout on her website, sharing a childhood photo of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star.

Carrey has been beloved by many since his breakout in the early '90s sketch comedy series In Living Color, followed immediately by his comedic leading man roles in Dumb and Dumber, The Mask and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Over the years, he's waded into more dramatic roles with films like Man on the Moon and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Carrey has also worked behind the camera, executive producing Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here and Kidding, in addition to starring in the latter.

The actor has already had a busy year, appearing earlier this month on The Weeknd's fifth studio album Dawn FM, which he narrates as a soft-rock radio host. He also reprises his role as Doctor Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, premiering in theaters April 8.

Carrey previously opened up about why he's retreated from the spotlight in recent years, as well as taking up painting as another creative outlet. "I just didn't want to be in the business anymore," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018.