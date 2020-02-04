Jim Carrey Boasts of World Domination and Attempts to Play Football in Wild GMA Interview

Jim Carrey can’t be contained.

While stopping by Good Morning America on Tuesday, the actor, 58, spoke with Michael Strahan about his upcoming family flick Sonic the Hedgehog — but not before kicking off the interview by strumming his outstretched leg as a guitar and crouching down in front of the former football pro to see if he’s “still got it.”

“How we’re going to make it through this interview, I don’t know,” joked Strahan, 48.

Just as the talk show appearance got back on track — the subject switching to Carrey playing video games with his 9-year-old grandson — a technical difficulty forced a mid-interview microphone switch for the comedian. But he had an off-the-cuff backup plan.

“I’ll just talk like this,” said Carrey, as he leaned in to Strahan’s lapel mic, with the host quickly rolling a clip from the film so they could reign in the interview.

The topic of conversation then transitioned to world domination, naturally, since Carrey plays a mustache-twirling (literally) supervillain in Sonic.

RELATED: Jim Carrey Isn’t Sure How to Feel About Sonic the Hedgehog Redesign Following Fan Backlash

Image zoom Jim Carrey Stefanie Keenan/Getty

What would the star himself do if he were to take over the world? “Are you saying I haven’t?” joked Carrey. “How do you know, I’m omnipresent. I’m all that is or ever was.”

Over the course of the rest of the three-minute interview, Carrey — known for his over-the-top comedy in films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber — engaged with a young member of the studio audience by doing a little wave dance, and later described his own ego as “enormous.”

By the end of the appearance, Strahan was ready for any further playful antics the actor could bring his way.

“You’re fun, man,” he said. “I could do this all day long. … This is like getting a private show.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Jim Carrey in Sonic the Hedgehog Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Watch Dakota Johnson’s Awkward Ellen DeGeneres Interview That Went Viral: ‘Gosh, This Isn’t Going Well’

This month’s theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog (based on the video game series of the same name) comes after the film was delayed for redesigns on its titular animated character, missing its original November release date.

When the blue, anthropomorphic hedgehog first debuted in trailers last year, online criticism slammed his look, prompting filmmakers to go back to the drawing board.

Carrey spoke out about the backlash at the time, conflicted on how to feel about the fan-urged redo.

“I don’t know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it,” he said at the Television Critics Association presentation for his Showtime series Kidding in August, according to Gamespot.

He added: “We’ll see what that entails, because sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something and then when it gets it, ‘I just wanted it, I didn’t care about it. I just jumped on the bandwagon.'”

Sonic the Hedgehog is in theaters on Friday, Feb. 14.