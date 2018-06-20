Jim Carrey Says '40% of the US Doesn’t Care' if President Trump 'Kidnaps' Babies

Jim Carrey is tackling family separation and the immigration crisis in his latest politically charged sketch.

The actor, 56, posted a new cartoon to Twitter on Wednesday showing the Statue of Liberty sitting in a chair undergoing chemotherapy.

“40% of the US doesn’t care if Trump deports ppl, kidnaps their babies and uses them as political hostages. The time for diagnosis is over. It’s cancer. Midterms are America’s last chance at remission. REGISTER TO VOTE. We can beat this disease!” he captioned the sketch, along with a link to vote.gov.

Since President Donald Trump’s administration rolled out its “zero-tolerance” immigration policy — which prosecutes undocumented immigrants who cross the border between the U.S. and Mexico — more than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents since April, according to the outlet.

On Wednesday, the president did an about-face, signing an executive order reversing his administration’s policy of separating children from their parents when they illegally cross at the border.

According to a recent poll from FiveThirtyEight, which aggregated polls from CBS News, CNN, Quinnipiac and IPSOS, about two-thirds of Americans oppose the separation policy. However, according to an aggregate of polls by RealClearPolitics, the president’s overall approval rating is near 43%.

Carrey, who picked up painting about six years ago, has been speaking out politically through his artwork. In just the past few weeks, he has spoofed prominent figures like Kim Jong Un, Trump, Stephen Miller, Jeff Sessions, Melania Trump, Adam Schiff, Nevin Nunes, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and many more.

The actor first shared a piece of Trump-related artwork in August 2017, tweeting a sketch depicting the president on a sinking ship labeled “USS Trump.” His boat is shown dipping into a literal sea of lies. “WHAT WILL IT TAKE for the GOP to throw this madman overboard? HOW LOW MUST WE SINK before REPS become patriotic?” he captioned.

Meanwhile, Carrey is returning to the small screen this fall with his new Showtime series Kidding. The series will team the actor up again with Michel Gondry, who directed him in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Kidding hits Showtime on Sept. 9.