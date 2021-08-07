Jim Belushi Files for Divorce from Wife Jennifer Sloan

This is the second time in just over three years that Jim Belushi and Jennifer Sloan have called it quits

Jim Belushi has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Jennifer Sloan after more than 23 years of marriage.

The actor, 67, filed the marriage dissolution documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, according to TMZ.

A representative for Belushi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Sloan could not be reached for comment.

This marks the second time in just over three years that the couple has initiated divorce proceedings.

Sloan previously filed for divorce on March 5, 2018 — the 36-year anniversary of Belushi's older brother John Belushi's death — according to court documents obtained by The Blast (The Saturday Night Live comic died from a drug overdose on March 5, 1982).

However, just over a year later in May 2019, Belushi requested that the divorce be dismissed. The dismissal came days before the couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

Belushi and Sloan tied the knot on May 2, 1998, after first meeting in 1993 — though they didn't hit it off immediately.

"He kissed me on the forehead like I was his sister," Sloan told PEOPLE in 2003 of Belushi, who starred on the hit ABC series According to Jim from 2001-2009. "A couple weeks later he asked me to go rollerblading, and I liked him that day. He was real."