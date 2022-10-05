Entertainment Movies See Jillian Bell and Natalie Morales in Trailer for Otherworldly Comedy 'I'm Totally Fine' Jillian Bell and Natalie Morales star in the new comedy I'm Totally Fine, out Nov. 4 By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 5, 2022 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Jillian Bell is involved in an otherworldly new comedy. The actress stars in the first trailer for I'm Totally Fine, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, about a woman named Vanessa mourning the death of her best friend Jennifer, played by Natalie Morales. When Vanessa goes on a self-care solo trip while grieving Jennifer, she is shocked to become face-to-face with her late friend — who speaks to her and claims to be an alien inhabiting Jennifer's body to study humans. "Together," according to a synopsis, "they spend the next 48 hours partying and reminiscing on better days in this comedy that's out of this world." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. DECAL Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor Are Half-Brothers with Dad Issues in Raymond & Ray Trailer "I messed up with Jennifer," Bell's character Vanessa says in the trailer. "I should have had more fun with her when she was here and said yes more." Responds the extraterrestrial visitor, "She loved you, Vanessa." "We would've been best friends forever," adds Vanessa. DECAL Releasing/YouTube Directed by Brandon Dermer and written by American Dad's Alisha Ketry, I'm Totally Fine also stars Blake Anderson, Harvey Guillén and Kyle Newacheck. Newacheck, who is behind shows like What We Do in the Shadows and Bell's breakout Workaholics, is also a producer here. I'm Totally Fine is in theaters and on digital Nov. 4.