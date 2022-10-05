See Jillian Bell and Natalie Morales in Trailer for Otherworldly Comedy 'I'm Totally Fine'

Jillian Bell is involved in an otherworldly new comedy.

The actress stars in the first trailer for I'm Totally Fine, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, about a woman named Vanessa mourning the death of her best friend Jennifer, played by Natalie Morales.

When Vanessa goes on a self-care solo trip while grieving Jennifer, she is shocked to become face-to-face with her late friend — who speaks to her and claims to be an alien inhabiting Jennifer's body to study humans.

"Together," according to a synopsis, "they spend the next 48 hours partying and reminiscing on better days in this comedy that's out of this world."

"I messed up with Jennifer," Bell's character Vanessa says in the trailer. "I should have had more fun with her when she was here and said yes more." Responds the extraterrestrial visitor, "She loved you, Vanessa."

"We would've been best friends forever," adds Vanessa.

Directed by Brandon Dermer and written by American Dad's Alisha Ketry, I'm Totally Fine also stars Blake Anderson, Harvey Guillén and Kyle Newacheck. Newacheck, who is behind shows like What We Do in the Shadows and Bell's breakout Workaholics, is also a producer here.

I'm Totally Fine is in theaters and on digital Nov. 4.