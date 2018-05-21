Jet Li, 55, Looks Frail and Unrecognizable in Photo Amid Battle with a Thyroid Disorder

Jet Li has spent the last few years away from the spotlight, but a recent photo reportedly of the action star with a fan has fueled speculation that his health is declining.

In a snap taken of Li with a fan in Tibet that surfaced Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the 55-year-old martial art star smiles for the camera but looks frail. The man he poses with uses one of his hands to support the actor’s arms, which he crosses in front of his body.

“Jackie Chan and Jet Li were like Gods to me when I was little. It’s so sad to see Li like this,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another added, “Im broken to see him like this.”

Wang HE/Getty

Others commented that they did not believe the man in the photo was Li at all.

Reps for Li have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from "hyperthyroidism and spinal problems" and this is him now ❤️😓: pic.twitter.com/Ss0W2EL96D — simón (@StxNaty) May 19, 2018

Jet Li in 2000 SGranitz/WireImage

Li has not yet commented on the recent photo, but it’s a far cry from shots posted on his Instagram from recent months. In late December, the Romeo Must Die star shared a video wishing his fans happy holidays and good luck in the new year ahead.

The Beijing-born actor revealed in 2013 that he was suffering from hyperthyroidism after being diagnosed in 2010, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m in pain, but I’m not suffering. I’m happy,” he said at the time.

The outlet also reported that Li had a heart condition as well as trouble standing for long periods of time due to injuries attained on movie sets to his legs and spine.

Last month, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively announced that Li was “in final talks to play the emperor of China, who orders the mobilization of troops via the conscription of one male from each household” in Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan.