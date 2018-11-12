Jessie J Supports Boyfriend Channing Tatum at Opening of His Magic Mike Show in London

Jessie J is one supportive girlfriend!

The singer was seen smiling wide as she left the opening night of the Magic Mike Live show in London on Saturday night. The show is conceived and directed by her new beau Channing Tatum, whose own past life as a male stripper inspired his two Magic Mike movies.

After the show, Jessie, 30, posted a short video of the show on her Instagram story where she gave a shoutout to Tatum, 38.

“Magic Mike London Opening night,” Jessie J wrote, according to US Weekly. “Congratulations @channingtatum What a show …. Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”

The shoutout comes after Tatum has been spotted at Jessie’s shows over the past few months since they started dating, including one sweet outing with his daughter Everly. The actor was seen carrying the 5-year-old into the Wiltern Theatre ahead of Jessie‘s performance earlier this month.

News of their relationship broke in mid-October, when an insider told PEOPLE, “It’s very new.”

Since then, Tatum also supported Jessie at her Houston concert on Sunday.

“Channing is her biggest fan,” a source says. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

Tatum and Everly’s mom Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April after nine years of marriage and filed for divorce on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. They’ve both asked for joint legal and physical custody, and Dewan has requested child and spousal support.

Dewan, 37, is meanwhile dating new boyfriend Steve Kazee. The pair were photographed kissing on Friday with their arms wrapped around each other as people walked by on the sidewalk in Palm Springs, California. PEOPLE confirmed they were an item in October.