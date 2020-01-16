Jessie J Spends Time with Channing Tatum and His Daughter After Split: 'They Seem Very Happy'

Ties between Jessie J and Channing Tatum aren’t completely severed.

Close to a month after PEOPLE confirmed the pair had split after more than a year of dating, a source tells PEOPLE the two are “spending some time together when Jessie is in L.A.”

“Jessie has even hung with Channing’s daughter [6-year-old Everly] again,” the source says. “They seem very happy together.”

Adds the source: “They are obviously great friends, but it’s not clear if they are back together.”

PEOPLE confirmed the couple’s split last month, with a source saying that the two parted ways as “good friends” without any “drama.” Tatum, 39, first became romantically linked to Jessie, 31, in October 2018, six months after calling it quits with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, mom to Everly.

RELATED: Jessie J Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Delayed Emotions’ Following Channing Tatum Split: ‘Not So Fun’

Image zoom Channing Tatum and Jessie J Kevin Winter/Getty; Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Shortly after the split, an insider told PEOPLE that the “Price Tag” singer and the Magic Mike actor came to the decision because their “timing was off,” although the two did try to make it work.

“He is super busy with his career and as a dad,” said the source. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is, which isn’t easy.”

The split “came at a good time” for them, with the source adding that they “made the most of it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Channing Tatum and Jessie J, March 2019 MEGA

RELATED: Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split Because the ‘Timing Was Off,’ Says Source

“He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible, which means he needs to be around when he isn’t traveling for his own work,” the source said.

Another source previously said distance and disparate priorities came between Tatum and Jessie.

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the source said. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in L.A. a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”