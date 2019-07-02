Jessie J Cuddles with Boyfriend Channing Tatum During Their Date Night — See the Playful Pics!

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are going strong despite their busy schedules.

The singer, 31, shared a series of black and white photos of herself and Tatum, 39, cuddling up during a date night on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

In one photo, the singer playfully stuck her tongue out at Tatum as he smiled at the camera, and in the other two photos, the pair sat close together holding hands while they smiled at the camera.

The couple hasn’t shied away from sharing photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts. The Magic Mike actor and the singer have each shared sultry photos of each other, as well as flirty messages on Instagram.

Image zoom Jessie J/ Instagram

Image zoom Jessie J/ Instagram

Image zoom Jessie J/ Instagram

RELATED: Channing Tatum Puts His Arm Around Girlfriend Jessie J During Rainy London Walk

In June, Jessie revealed she’d met Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly, during an interview with The Times. Taum shares Everly with ex Jenna Dewan.

When asked if it had been difficult meeting Everly for the first time, Jessie said, “God no! She’s just 6 and absolutely lovely.”

The “Domino” singer first started dating Tatum in October, though the couple didn’t take their romance public until March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London.

RELATED VIDEO: Mature and Moving On! Celebs Exes Who Have Remained Friendly

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…,” she told the Times.

Jessie did, however, explain that she is “very happy” in the relationship, which began months after Tatum split from Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage.

“Oh, I’m very happy on 21 Jump Street!” she said, referring to Tatum’s starring role in the film. “I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important!”