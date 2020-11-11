The Oscar-nominated star married her husband in June 2017 after five years of dating

Jessica Chastain Wishes the 'Happiest Birthday Ever' to Her 'Hubby' Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Jessica Chastain is sending some birthday love to her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old actress shared a sweet snapshot of her husband, 38, celebrating his special day in what appears to be a miniature movie room.

Standing in front of a series of gold-colored balloons that spell out his first name, Passi de Preposulo struck a pose and smiled widely from ear to ear as he pointed to the novelty props.

"Was too busy yesterday celebrating @preposulo in person to post," Chastain captioned the adorable photograph. "Wishing the happiest birthday ever to my hubby ❤️."

The Oscar-nominated star married Passi de Preposulo in June 2017 after five years of dating.

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo tied the knot in his home country of Italy. The wedding took place in the northern Italian city of Treviso at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi, which is less than an hour north of Venice.

The two were joined by celebrity guests like Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Édgar Ramírez, who all traveled to the Italian countryside for the wedding.

Chastain gushed to PEOPLE a year later that she was "more happy being married" than she was before.

"I think it’s different for each person," she said at the time. "I was told that the first year of marriage would be really difficult and people warned me, but actually it’s incredible."

The actress has said that she never felt particularly drawn to marriage, but changed her mind upon meeting Passi de Preposulo.

"When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me,” she told WSJ Magazine after their wedding. "There are some things worth celebrating – and he’s worth celebrating."