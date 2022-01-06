"That might be why I am the way I am today," the actress joked while appearing on The Late Late Show

Jessica Chastain 'Had to Go to the Hospital' After Hitting Her Head During Fight Scene While Shooting The 355

Jessica Chastain is opening up about a scary on-set injury.

On Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show, the actress, 44, revealed she hit her head while shooting the soon-to-be-released film The 355.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Appearing alongside costar Penélope Cruz, Chastain told host James Corden, "I actually had to go to the hospital. ... I was doing a fight scene and it was on a marble floor. I misjudged. I had fallen and hit my head. I misjudged the distance."

Recounting the incident, Chastain said she "heard a crack" and joked "That might be why I am the way I am today."

"Everyone stopped and looked scared and I was a bit stunned like 'I don't know what's happening,'" she added. "My stunt double comes up to me — she was so sweet, she is French and doesn't speak a lot of English — and she comes up to me and goes, 'I'm sorry but I have to put it back in.' And I'm sitting there like, 'Put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What's happening?'"

As Chastain explained, "I guess it was just a bruise she was pushing back in my head," she noted: "I did a couple more takes because I don't give up easy, and then I went to the hospital."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

the 355 The 355 | Credit: Universal

The 355, which Chastain stars in and produced, follows a group of spies from different international organizations that team up against a common threat.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Recently, Kruger, 45, told Women's Health about training for the spy movie and how Chastain went out of her way to promote equality in terms of pay for the project.

"It felt great to work with girls, and there was no weirdness on set. Jessica made sure all of the actresses were paid the same; we all own a piece of the movie," said Kruger. "Regardless of how the film does, it was one of the most complete experiences."

"Being able to be heard and valued is so important — not just in what I do, but everywhere," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Reflects on Her New Spy Film The 355: 'Am I Really Getting Away With This?'

Chastain also made sure the set for her latest film was an environment suitable for working mothers, emphasizing the importance to participate in projects where "everyone feels empowered and valued."

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight about allowing the parents on set to have the support they need, Chastain who is mom to 3-year-old daughter Guiletta, said the 335 set had a trailer just for children so that members of the cast, specifically the mothers, didn't have to choose between their careers and parenthood.

"I love bringing families on set," Chastain told the outlet. "We had a trailer that was for children, and so how wonderful that, yes we can be successful and wonderful at our work, but we can also not have to shut down part of our life in order to do so."

"And I think for the longest time it's been like, you're either a career woman or you're home. It's like, there's no such thing," she added. "Men have been able to do both for years. Let's just make it possible for everyone."