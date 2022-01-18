Jessica Chastain Recalls 'Struggling as a Kid' During Difficult Upbringing: 'We Didn't Have Things'

"When people see me, I think they expect a different background than I have," says the Oscar-nominated actress

Jessica Chastain is opening up about her childhood and how it shaped her outlook on life.

"When people see me, I think they expect a different background than I have," the Oscar nominee told the U.K.'s The Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the outlet, Chastain, 44, grew up with four siblings in Northern California with a single mom who gave birth to her as a teen. Her family struggled financially, and to pursue acting, she worked at a performing arts school in exchange for taking classes since "there was no way my family could afford it." She'd go on to study acting at the famed Julliard School in New York City.

Chastain got her big break in 2011's The Help, for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The next year, she earned a nod for Best Actress for Zero Dark Thirty. This year, she has significant awards buzz for her The Eyes of Tammy Faye performance.

"There were people that saw I was struggling as a kid and they helped me. And that's why I ended up where I am now," she said.

The Scenes from a Marriage actress credited her access to Planned Parenthood for birth control as giving her the option to pursue her dreams: "I'm the first person in my family to not be pregnant when I was 17. It had a great impact on my life because it gave me choice."

Today, Chastain has two kids and is married to husband Luca Passi de Preposulo. The actress and producer wants to make it so everyone has equal opportunities, no matter their background.

Jessica Chastain attends the 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards Press Conference at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario. Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It makes me sick to even say this, but I never think in terms of how do I get more things in this industry. I have a rebellious streak because I grew up with a lot of resentment, because we didn't have things, like even food," she said, adding, "I don't talk about it much, but it was really, it was not what you would expect."

"So because I come from that place, I know what it's like. And it makes me angry. And I don't [want] anyone else to be denied anything. In terms of a voice, being seen, being acknowledged and valued," Chastain explained.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Reflects on Her New Spy Film The 355: 'Am I Really Getting Away With This?'

Back in 2017, Chastain told the Irish Times about her "very difficult upbringing."

"I did grow up with a single mother who worked very hard to put food on our table. We did not have money. There were many nights when we had to go to sleep without eating," she shared at the time. "It was a very difficult upbringing. Things weren't easy for me growing up. ... Because of my mother, I do always try to think about how something must be for someone else. I'm not so interested in myself. I'm interested in other people."