Jessica Chastain on Why She Declined to Sign Fan's 'Evelyn Hugo' Novel: 'Don't Read Too Much Into' It

Jessica Chastain is explaining why she won't "sign books that I'm not attached to contractually."

In a pair of Wednesday tweets, the Oscar-winning actress seemingly responded to a TikTok video that has gone viral, in which she declines to sign a fan's copy of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

In the video, taken after a performance of her play A Doll's House on Broadway and posted earlier this week, the actress politely tells a fan who presents the book to her, "I can't sign that, just because I'm not doing it," before posing for a selfie.

"I've been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I'm not attached to contractually," wrote Chastain, 46. "Because it feels wrong, and like I'm taking credit for someone else's work, I'll say I can't sign because I'm not doing it. That doesn't mean I've read a bad script."

"I know how excited many you are about adaptations. Please dont read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I'm onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you 🤍 #ADollsHouse," she added in a follow-up tweet.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo follows an amateur journalist who is baffled when she is asked by the titular Hollywood legend herself to pen her autobiography.

The 2017 novel takes readers through the story of Evelyn's life, beginning with her childhood and chronicling her several marriages and relationships with loved ones, including close friend/colleague Celia St. James, whom many believed Chastain would play.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a film adaptation of the best-selling book is currently in development at Netflix, with Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) tapped to write the script. The movie will be produced by Jenkins Reid, 39, and Margaret Chernin, per THR.

Meanwhile, Reid's 2019 follow-up novel Daisy Jones & The Six was released as a series on Prime Video last month, to rave reviews — particularly for Riley Keough as the titular singer.

After making her Broadway debut in the 2012 production of The Heiress, Chastain began starring in the limited engagement of Doll's House alongside Arian Moayed and former Hamilton star Okieriete Onaodowan earlier this year.

In an exclusive first look at rehearsals shared with PEOPLE in February, the cast could be seen preparing for the show, which began preview performances Feb. 13 ahead of its March 9 opening night at the Hudson Theatre.

Chastain is playing Nora Helmer in the Jamie Lloyd-directed production, which was promised to be a "freshly relevant" take on the classic, adapted by playwright Amy Herzog.

"When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll's House," Chastain said when the show was announced in November 2022. "We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world (and a pandemic) had in store for us."

"While home in New York, walking around the empty theater district made my heart hurt," she added. "New York has been my home for over 20 years and it's immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbors."

A Doll's House is playing through June 10 at the Hudson Theatre in New York City. Tickets are available at ADollsHouseBroadway.com.