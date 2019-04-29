Jessica Chastain Offers Rare Peek Into Her Married Life with Sweet Video Featuring Her Husband

Talk about a funny valentine!

Jessica Chastain offered a rare glimpse at her personal life with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, sharing a hilarious video of her attempt to complete the viral I Am Your Valentine challenge.

The Molly’s Game actress, 42, only shares photos of her spouse sparingly, but made an exception for the funny video Sunday on Instagram and Twitter.

In the clip, Chastain pinches her fingers together as part of the challenge, which sees participants try to summon their loved ones’ chins into their palms by making a similar gesture.

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Says She’s ‘More Happy Being Married’ After Tying the Knot Last Year

Unfortunately for the actress, Preposulo was clearly unaware of her intentions, and reacted by staring at her with a confused look on his face before picking up a bag of food and offering her some.

“Tried the #iamyourvalentine challenge with my honey, Gianluca. The internet says do this hand gesture and they’ll be putty in your hands. 🤔,” she captioned the post.

Image zoom Hannibal Hanschke/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Preposulo even tried to mimic Chastain’s motions before getting up and walking away with a laugh, leaving Chastain to cry, “Noo!”

The actress’s co-stars found the clip hilarious, with X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner commenting, “Hahahahahaha” and The Help star Octavia Spencer writing, “So funny.”

The Oscar-nominated star married Preposulo in June 2017 in Italy after five years of dating.

Image zoom Jessica Chastain, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage

Chastain gushed to PEOPLE a year later that was “more happy being married” than she was before.

“I think it’s different for each person,” she said. “I was told that the first year of marriage would be really difficult and people warned me, but actually it’s incredible.”

The couple reportedly welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Giulietta Chastain Passi, in April 2018.

RELATED: Who Is Jessica Chastain’s Italian Husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo? Here’s Everything to Know

The actress has said that she never felt particularly drawn to marriage, but changed her mind upon meeting Preposulo.

“When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in. And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me,” she told WSJ Magazine after their wedding. “There are some things worth celebrating – and he’s worth celebrating.”

Chastain rarely shares photos of her husband on social media, but did post a photo with him on Jan. 3, sharing a snap of them sitting together in a dimly-lit restaurant surrounded by balloons.

“Making my [heart] skip a beat into 2019,” she wrote.