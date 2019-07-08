Jessica Chastain Says Ron Howard Once Briefly Mistook Her for Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard are used to people telling them they look alike — but it seems even the latter’s famous dad Ron Howard can’t tell them apart!

In a recent video interview with the Associate Press, Chastain quickly identified Dallas Howard as the person she’s mistaken for the most, admitting that she even got confused once looking at pictures of the Jurassic World actress.

“Before my career even took off, I remember being on the subway looking at a magazine and there was a picture of her in it, like a small picture, and I was like, ‘What am I doing in this magazine?’ I actually had that thought,” Chastain said.

But the real test came when Chastain bumped into Dallas Howard’s dad Ron Howard while out and about and briefly fooled the Oscar-winning director.

“Another time I was at this Apple store and Ron Howard was there, and I remember walking by and being like, ‘Oh, that’s Ron Howard.’ And then my friend who was with me said he turned to someone and said, ‘I think I just saw Bryce.’ We look so much alike!” Chastain recalled. “I mean, it was brief. I literally walked by and he was like, ‘I think I saw Bryce.’ ”

MISTAKEN IDENTITY – JESSICA CHASTAIN: #JessicaChastain (@jes_chastain) and #BryceDallasHoward look so similar they stood in front of a mirror together and compared features. #MistakenIdentity pic.twitter.com/wVNdtYDxLz — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 8, 2019

The two were so used to getting mistaken for each other that they even compared features when they finally met on set of the 2011 movie The Help.

“The first time we met, we went to the table read and looked at each other, because we both get it all the time, and we grabbed each other’s hands and said, ‘Let’s go to the mirror,’ ” Chastain recalled. “And we went to the mirror and looked at our faces and went, ‘Yeah, we looks exactly alike.’ There are little things about us that are different, but we definitely look like kin. Which I see it as a compliment, I think she’s fabulous.”

Chastain can be seen in Dark Phoenix, which is now playing in theaters.