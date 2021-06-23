Jessica Chastain Reminds Fans She's Not Bryce Dallas Howard in Hilarious TikTok

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard have long been confused for one another — and on TikTok, Wednesday, Chastain joked she's "sick of it!"

Jessica Chastain is 'f--ing sick" of being confused with fellow red-headed actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

In a silly TikTok video shared on Wednesday, the two-time Oscar nominee reminded fans that she and Howard are two different people, mouthing along to words of the popular "Sick of It" trend created by KingDiaaa2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When you spend 20 years building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park," Chastain wrote atop the video, in a nod to Howards' role in the Jurassic World spinoffs.

Fans in the comments hilariously joked with Chastain - known for roles in Molly's Game, Dark Phoenix and Zero Dark Thirty - that they loved her work in movies starring other famous ginger actress, like Emma Stone and Amy Adams.

"Loved you as a blonde in Spider Man 3," one commenter joked, while another added, "You were fantastic in Enchanted."

Chastain, 44, and Howard, 40, have long been mistaken for one another. Ron Howard even once confused Chastain for his daughter while shopping an Apple store.

The two stars acted in 2011's The Help together, and when they met for the first time, they couldn't help but compare features after years for being confused for one another.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"The first time we met, we went to the table read and looked at each other, because we both get it all the time, and we grabbed each other's hands and said, 'Let's go to the mirror,' " Chastain recalled in a 2019 interview. "And we went to the mirror and looked at our faces and went, 'Yeah, we look exactly alike.'"

"There are little things about us that are different, but we definitely look like kin," Chastain said, adding that she sees the comparison "as a compliment."