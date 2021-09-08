Jessica Chastain is speaking about that viral moment between her and costar Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain Reacts to Viral Red Carpet Photos of Her and Oscar Isaac: 'We're Acting'

Jessica Chastain is addressing the viral red carpet moment that occurred between her and Oscar Isaac.

The actress, 44, posed on the red carpet with Isaac for the Venice International Film Festival premiere of their new HBO miniseries Scenes from a Marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Chastain was asked on Today's Wednesday episode about the internet's obsession with a sweet moment where Isaac kissed her elbow while on the carpet, the actress said, "We're acting, but also Oscar and I have been friends — we went to college together — so we've been friends more than half of our lives."

She continued, "Let me just say, though, this is a slow-motion video, and everybody is super sexy in slow motion."

"I think it was really funny because when you look at it in regular speed, I'm looking straight ahead and he looks over at me and he just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I'm going to give him a hug," she continued.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attend the red carpet of the movie "Competencia Oficial" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac | Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attend the red carpet of the movie "Competencia Oficial" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac | Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

"So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit. He made a joke out of it. Look, he's smiling there!" she said while watching the footage. "All the photographers started laughing, and were like, 'What just happened?'"

Chastain did joke the internet's fixation on the moment might have been caused by the lack of human interaction during the lockdown.

"We have all been locked in our houses for so long. When this video went viral, I was like, people just need to see people touch and hold each other," she said, laughing.

Chastain and Isaac both attended Juilliard together and previously starred together in the 2014 film A Most Violent Year.

"We know so much about each other, so we know how to make each other laugh without saying anything," Chastain said. "We can almost read each other's minds. It also means we could hurt each other really strongly. In the scenes, we would know how to get to the other one."

When the moment went viral, Chastain shared a fun image of Gomez Addams kissing his wife Morticia's arm from the 1960s sitcom The Addams Family.

"Sept 12th," Chastain tweeted, alerting fans as to when Scenes from a Marriage debuts on HBO.

The actress tied the knot with fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2017. Isaac is married to screenwriter and director Elvira Lind. The couple shares two sons, Eugene, 4, and Mads, almost 2.

At the Venice Film Festival, Lind shared several photos of herself and Isaac in Italy, including at the premiere of his upcoming movie The Card Counter.

"C A R D C O U N T E R ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@veniceff78#cardounter," Lind wrote in a photo of the two.