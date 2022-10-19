James McAvoy better watch his back — and perfect his dance skills — around Jessica Chastain!

The Good Nurse actress, 45, stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, where she revealed details about an epic prank she pulled on McAvoy while they were filming 2019's Dark Phoenix.

She and McAvoy, 43, have made multiple films together — including Dark Phoenix, plus The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby (2014) and It Chapter Two (2019).

"You gotta really plan who to prank," she quipped to host Kelly Clarkson, adding with a laugh, "I just also worked with Michael Shannon — probably not the guy to prank."

James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain. Neilson Barnard/Getty

Chastain, who planned the prank with director Simon Kinberg, went on to recall McAvoy being "lifted up" on wires in character as Professor X, explaining, "And he does the scene and it's good."

"The director said, 'Okay, final take, please do it again.' So they lift him up and he's acting, you know, like he's being lifted by this magic," she continued.

"And all of a sudden, the 'Macarena' starts playing," Chastain said, referring to the '90s Los del Rio earworm dance hit. "And the guys who were holding the wires were having him dance the Macarena."

"There's no topping it. I think it was the best," she added.

Chastain said McAvoy "leaned in" to the joke, remembering, "At one point, 'cause he was at the top of the stairs, he grabbed me and lifted me off the ground."

James McAvoy (L) and Jessica Chastain in Dark Phoenix (2019). Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox; Doane Gregory/Fox

"And that's when I was like, 'Oh, yeah yeah, no no. We gotta stop 'cause I could now get hurt,' " she continued. "He was good fun."

Chastain starred in the most recent X-Men film as Vuk, leader of the D'Bari people, as well as the character Margaret Smith — a woman Vuk impersonates.

"I didn't even know what my character's name was until I saw the film," the Oscar winner admitted with a laugh during a September 2021 appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

She added, "It was an interesting thing. Simon Kinberg, who directed it, is an incredible human being, and I've worked with him again. I love him."

The Good Nurse hits Netflix on Oct. 26.