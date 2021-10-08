Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and More Star in Action-Packed Trailer for The 355

The latest trailer for The 355 is here.

The all-female spy movie, premiering Jan. 7, stars Jessica Chastain as CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown, who bands together with a team of other agents from around the world against a common enemy.

The team includes German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 and computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong'o), Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) and Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing).

In the new trailer, released Friday, Chastain's character explains the story behind the group's name — the 355.

"Remember that story that they told us about in training?" she begins. "About George Washington's first female spy during the revolution?"

"They called her agent 355 because they didn't want the world to know her real name, but her legacy lives on," she continues.

"We're the top agents from around the world — American, British, German, Columbian, Chinese," Mace says, as Nyong'o's Khadijah ominously notes, "But now we have a common enemy."

The action-packed clip includes Mace showing off her martial arts skills in a floor-length gown, Khadijah outfitting jewelry with cameras and microphones and various standoffs with gun-wielding men.

"Are you under control?" Mace asks Marie at one point. She replies, "Are you?"

"No," Mace says.

"We're the 355," she announces as the trailer comes to a close.

Back in May 2018, Chastain, 44, told Deadline that the idea for the project came from a desire to start a Bourne-like franchise, but with female spies.

"I love the Bourne movies, the Mission: Impossible films, and wondered why, except for Charlie's Angels, there hadn't been a true female ensemble action-thriller spy film," she told the outlet.

She continued, "That got my wheels going, along with the idea of casting actresses from all over the world to truly make it an international project. I called all the women, told them what I was envisioning and that I wanted it to be a collaborative process, and how we would all create this together."